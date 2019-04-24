New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd cut its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp makes up 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,292.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.04. 30,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,189. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $796.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Macquarie set a $75.00 target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.26.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

