Japanese prosecutors said Monday they have whined the former chairman of Nissan.

After the indictment, Ghosn’s lawyers filed a request for his release on bail, the Tokyo District Court said.

Get alerts:

The charges filed Monday are related to payments by a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker that allegedly went to a private investment firm commanded by Ghosn.

65, ghosn, has been arrested in November. He says he’s innocent of all financial misconduct charges .

The indictment,” Ghosn’s fourth, was anticipated and it guarantees he will remain in detention unless his petition for bail is allowed. If he hadn’t been billed, the current period of detention of ghosn could have expired Monday. As prosecutors and defense attorneys argue over terms for his release A decision on the bail petition could take weeks.

The Tokyo District Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement that Ghosn brought $5 million in financial harms to Nissan by siphoning off half of $10 million that he had a Nissan Motor Co. subsidiary move to a global sales representative for its automaker at 2017 and 2018.

The indictment alleges that Ghosn redirected $2.5 million in July 2017 and yet another $2.5 million per year later from the sales representative to his private investment company for his personal advantage.

Tokyo deputy-chief prosecutor Shin Kukimoto said that he couldn’t comment on whether some charges may be filed from Ghosn, although japanese media speculated that prosecutors are nearing the conclusion of their investigation.

“I can only state we’re confident that we have accumulated enough evidence to win convictions in each of four counts of fees,” he explained.

Nissan said Monday it had filed a criminal complaint against Ghosn. It also said it had decided that the obligations in question”were in fact directed by Ghosn for his personal enrichment and weren’t needed from a business perspective.”

“Such misconduct is completely unsuitable, and Nissan is requesting appropriately stringent penalties, and” it said.

Ghosn premiered on 1 billion yen ($9 million) bail in early March under rigorous conditions pending his trial. He was re-arrested by prosecutors a month later. He is being held in the Tokyo Detention House for questioning.

Ghosn has stated that payments prosecutors state amount to breaches of hope have been legitimate business transactions. He also asserts that a charge that he underreported his reimbursement involves payments which were never compensated or determined.

Rearrests of suspects released on bond, which can be permitted only after indictment, are unusual. The handling of the case of Ghosn has triggered criticism of the criminal justice program, in which lengthy detentions of suspects during investigations are routine of Japan.

Kukimoto, the prosecutor, said Ghosn has been treated like every Japanese suspect.

“We preserve appropriate detention conditions, also (Ghosn) is not handled any worse than the usual Japanese counterparts. We never deprive him of meals or of sleep at night,” he said.

Takashi Takano, Among Ghosn’s lawyers, stated his client was devoting an average of four hours each day without his lawyer’s presence despite requirements the practice be stopped.

Nissan’s French alliance partner Renault SA delivered Ghosn, a citizen of Brazil, France and Lebanon, into the Japanese automaker to flip it around when it had been on the verge of bankruptcy.

In a statement published this month following his arrest, Ghosn detained of smacking him from fears that Renault would shoot over the vehicle maker, some Nissan executives.

___