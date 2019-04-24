New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/new-gold-ngd-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday-2.html.

Separately, BidaskClub raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.