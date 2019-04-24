Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.79.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 366.86 and a beta of 1.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $335,649.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $671,250.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,976,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,772,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,597,000 after acquiring an additional 204,065 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,343,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,730,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after acquiring an additional 278,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,171,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

