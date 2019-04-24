Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NBO) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital reduced its position in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period.

NBO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

