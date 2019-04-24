Netflix (NFLX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $381.89 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $19,699,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,474 shares of company stock valued at $42,436,287. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 23,798,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,406,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Netflix by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,109,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $832,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,569,238,000 after purchasing an additional 792,338 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 763,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 497,137 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.