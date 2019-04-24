Neo Lithium (NLC) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) shares fell 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 395,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 178,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Neo Lithium from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $103.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

