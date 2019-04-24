Needham & Company LLC Increases Lam Research (LRCX) Price Target to $215.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lam Research from $3.25 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $194.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.39. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $209.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $777,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,783 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

