NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Receives $7.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

NCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of NCS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.92. 6,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,329. The company has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NCI Building Systems has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $23.35.

In other NCI Building Systems news, Director Gary L. Forbes purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,285.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,367.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 8,400 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $51,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,673.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $221,525. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,076,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

