Nautilus (NLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.26

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 3379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Nautilus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Nautilus had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 65.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 105,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,487,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 695,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

