National General (NGHC) & Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Financial Contrast

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

National General has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

National General pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Greenlight Capital Re does not pay a dividend. National General pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National General and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General 4.33% 15.88% 2.81% Greenlight Capital Re -191.26% -58.37% -15.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National General and Greenlight Capital Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General $4.61 billion 0.59 $207.35 million $2.09 11.49 Greenlight Capital Re $183.03 million 2.18 -$350.05 million ($9.74) -1.13

National General has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re. Greenlight Capital Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National General and Greenlight Capital Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National General 0 3 3 0 2.50 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

National General currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.72%. Given National General’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National General is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of National General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of National General shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National General beats Greenlight Capital Re on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, Web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals, as well as stop loss programs for employers. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

