National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$29.00” Price Target for Park Lawn (PLC)

National Bank Financial set a C$29.00 price target on Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLC. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded Park Lawn from a buy rating to a top pick rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.75 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.58.

PLC stock opened at C$24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.85. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.69 million and a P/E ratio of 76.62.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

