Natera (NTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NTRA. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $19.00 on Friday. Natera has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). Natera had a negative return on equity of 790.13% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Matthew Rabinowitz sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $90,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,288,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,621,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $479,031.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,486.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,313 shares of company stock worth $7,132,873. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Natera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Natera by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natera by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

