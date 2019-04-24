Nasdaq (NDAQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. 32,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,671. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,059 shares of company stock worth $1,841,213. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 360.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

