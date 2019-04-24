Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp lowered its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $1,388,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $24,400,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,059 shares of company stock worth $1,841,213. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

