Mustang Bio (MBIO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 1,534,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 685,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

MBIO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $160.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.37.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

