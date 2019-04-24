Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. HSBC set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €210.62 ($244.91).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.