Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,540,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Msci by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,549,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,911 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,593,000 after purchasing an additional 247,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $226.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $226.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

