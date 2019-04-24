MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Shares Bought by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $48,204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,610,000 after buying an additional 327,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 709.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 235,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 206,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 823,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,309,000 after purchasing an additional 186,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 601 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $49,889.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,180 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $96,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $1,198,855 in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

