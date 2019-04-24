Morguard North American (MRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Morguard North American has a fifty-two week low of C$13.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morguard North American in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

