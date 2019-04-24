Morgan Stanley Upgrades QUALCOMM (QCOM) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $82.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,806,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,096 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

