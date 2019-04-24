Morgan Stanley Increases Ally Financial (ALLY) Price Target to $32.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.76 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $61,616.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,489.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,628,370.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,085,688.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 371,947 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

