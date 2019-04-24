Morgan Stanley Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Underweight

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIMO. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of SIMO opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.07. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $123.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 821,513 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 386,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,624 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 247,658 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,667,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,519,000 after acquiring an additional 220,976 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,523 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,307,000 after acquiring an additional 203,157 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,922,113 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,313,000 after acquiring an additional 175,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

