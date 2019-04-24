Moody’s (MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 268.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Moody’s updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.85-8.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.85-8.10 EPS.

NYSE MCO traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $191.30.

Get Moody's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $8,120,656.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,262,328.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $106,236,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 172,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Moody’s (MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/moodys-mco-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-19-eps.html.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.