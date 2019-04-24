Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $211,000 in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,157,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comcast by 6,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 33,017,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after buying an additional 4,854,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nomura raised their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,337,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,290,226 shares of company stock valued at $49,311,328. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $211,000 in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/montecito-bank-trust-invests-211000-in-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.