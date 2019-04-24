Modum (MOD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $249.00

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Modum has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $249.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modum token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox and Binance. During the last seven days, Modum has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Modum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00428789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00999943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00184282 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001316 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Modum

Modum was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,266,200 tokens. The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Modum is modum.io . Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io

Buying and Selling Modum

Modum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.