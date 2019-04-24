Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have underperformed the industry on NYSE over the past three months. The company's revenues remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in Japan. However, the company’s strong capital ratios and organic growth are likely to drive the bottom line. Also, prospects look encouraging, as it focuses on several strategies under medium-term business plan and global expansion. Nevertheless, rising costs due to strict regulations in overseas business remain a key concern.”

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

MUFG stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 218,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 305,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,193,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 852,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.