Shares of Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 85000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.

Get Millrock Resources alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Millrock Resources (MRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/millrock-resources-mro-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-07.html.

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.