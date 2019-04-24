MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0001

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,837.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 185,787,475,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

