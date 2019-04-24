Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 353.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $182.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.77. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIFS. BidaskClub downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-raises-position-in-hingham-institution-for-savings-hifs.html.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.