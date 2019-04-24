Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Increases Stake in Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 523.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Spok were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spok by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spok by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Spok by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 59,453 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

