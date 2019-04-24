MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.71. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.53% and a negative return on equity of 911.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

