MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Emory University purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 10,290 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $309,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,270. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RYTM opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RYTM. BidaskClub lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-cuts-holdings-in-rhythm-pharmaceuticals-inc-rytm.html.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.