MetalCoin (METAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One MetalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. MetalCoin has a market cap of $714,733.00 and $0.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetalCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.01327749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001732 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00132462 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002482 BTC.

MetalCoin Coin Profile

METAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. The official website for MetalCoin is www.metalmoshpit.com . MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam

Buying and Selling MetalCoin

MetalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

