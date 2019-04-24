Meta Financial Group (CASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $889.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 24,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 10,863 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $211,068.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $390,348.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,741 shares of company stock worth $2,381,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

