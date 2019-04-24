Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 451.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 588,330 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 327,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at $321,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of EWP opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $34.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $535,000 in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/merriman-wealth-management-llc-invests-535000-in-ishares-msci-spain-etf-ewp.html.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.