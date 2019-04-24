Meritage Homes (MTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

MTH traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 14,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,507. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Phillippe Lord sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $99,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 27,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,209,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,400 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.08 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

