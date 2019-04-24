Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $312,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,002,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/mercury-systems-inc-mrcy-shares-sold-by-fmr-llc.html.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.