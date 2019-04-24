Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 886,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $393,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,105,711.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $83.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

