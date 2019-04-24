Melcor REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Melcor REIT has a 52 week low of C$21.80 and a 52 week high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$17.34 million for the quarter.

