Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.23 Million

Analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post sales of $190.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.80 million and the highest is $192.10 million. Medpace reported sales of $108.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $795.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $797.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $886.11 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $898.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $460,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $214,051.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,702 shares in the company, valued at $36,910,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 597,508 shares of company stock worth $38,021,075. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 269,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Medpace has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.