Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.70

Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.70 and last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 4631986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.87.

MDSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medidata Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $938,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,482,728.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,259.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,995,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after purchasing an additional 195,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

