Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MDSO opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.35. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $91.70.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,482,728.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,259.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $938,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,237 shares of company stock worth $3,568,628. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

