New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to introduce a bill banning new construction of glass skyscrapers as part of the efforts to reduce citywide greenhouse emissions by 30%.

In declaring his Green New Deal on Monday, the democratic mayor stated all-glass facade skyscrapers are”incredibly inefficient” because so much energy flows through the glass. He said buildings are the No. 1 reason for greenhouse emissions in New York.

Get alerts:

De Blasio claims the bill would require glass buildings to be retrofitted to satisfy with new carbon-emissions guidelines that are stricter.

“If a business wants to construct a significant skyscraper they could use a lot of glass should they do the rest of the things necessary to reduce the emissions, then” de Blasio said. “But setting up monuments to themselves that harmed our ground and threatened our future that will no longer be allowed in nyc.”

Even the mayor’s Green New Deal effort includes plans to power each of the town’s operations with electricity sources like compulsory organics imports hydropower, congestion pricing, and the phasing-out of city buys of beef that is processed and plastic meals ware.