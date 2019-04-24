Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 28.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 14,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $802,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,474. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

