Max Resource (MXR) Shares Down 14.6%

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) shares fell 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,684,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,670,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

