Max Property Group Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $347,161.00 and $179,767.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00020664 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000998 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000472 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001600 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,316,151 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

