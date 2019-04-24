MarineMax (HZO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.90. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.39 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $101,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

