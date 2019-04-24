Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Position Cut by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,220,832,000 after buying an additional 14,619,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,828,779,000 after buying an additional 255,599 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9,095.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,042,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 13,889,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,418,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,828,000 after buying an additional 3,708,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,173,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,350,000 after buying an additional 5,479,818 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.24.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

