Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (MMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.59

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,008,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

